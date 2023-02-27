10 Hydrating Body Washes Which Let You Skip Lotion After Showering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After we shower and dry off, the usual routine involves lathering up with a hydrating lotion. We love giving our skin the moisture it needs to feel baby soft. What we don't love, however, is having to awkwardly wait around until the lotion soaks into our skin so we don't grease up our outfit.

With the right, rich body wash, this extra step in your morning or nighttime shower routine doesn't actually have to happen. These cleansing and hydrating formulas are so good, shoppers say they don't feel the need to go through the hassle of lotioning up afterwards — so save yourself some time and test out these body cleansers for yourself!

Jergens Hydrating Coconut Body Wash

Pros

Tropical scent

Oil-infused

pH balancing

Affordable

Cons

Only one scent available

NIVEA Coconut and Almond Milk Body Wash

Pros

Natural oils infused into formula

Extra gentle

On sale

Cons

Only one scent available

Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash

Pros

Extra moisturizing shea butter

Gentle formula

Subtle scent

Cons

On the expensive side

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Creme Body Wash

Pros

Super hydrating

Unique scent

Infused with pure hemp seed oil

Cons

May be a bit too greasy for some

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

Pros

Advanced skincare formula

Oil-to-gel consistency

Super gentle

Fragrance free

Cons

Slightly more expensive

SheaMoisture Nourishing Apricot Honey Body Wash

Pros

Rich moisturizing formula

Bright apricot scent

Plant-based and cruelty free

On sale

Cons

Only one scent available

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

Pros

Ultimate bestseller

Super affordable

No soap added

Super light scent

Cons

None to report!

Kopari Hydrating Coconut Latte Body Wash

Pros

Tropical coconut scent

Vegan and cruelty-free

On sale

Cons

Not as many reviews

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash

Pros

Super affordable

Major top seller

Sulfate-free

Cons

May not be best for extra dry skin

Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

Pros

Hyaluronic formula

Infused with moringa oil

Lovely light floral scent

On sale

Cons

Can't think of any!

Jergens While you're cleansing in the shower, you're also infusing your skin with luscious coconut oil! NIVEA Coconut and almond milk are the base of this body wash, which is idael for soothing the skin, plus the blend of different oils acts as a moisturizing serum! Olay Reviewers say they were 'immediately hooked' to the rich shea butter formula this body wash boasts! Hempz Shoppers say this body wash truly feels like 'an in-shower lotion,' but it will leave you feeling totally fresh and clean! Naturium This formula actually starts out as an oil and develops a lathering gel body wash, plus the infusion of glycerin and phyto lipids helps retain your skin's moisture barrier! SheaMoisture This body wash is specifically designed for dry skin, and the shea butter and honey formula both hydrates and soothes skin. Aveeno All we see are five stars with this extra creamy body wash! It contains no soap whatsoever and still leaves you feeling refreshed and extra hydrated. Kopari There are a ton of ingredients working in this body wash to leave you feeling clean without stripping your skin of moisture, including coconut oil, sea kelp and aloe vera juice! OGX This creamy body wash has coconut oil working to make sure your skin feels nourished when leaving the shower, and thousands of shoppers can't live without it! Dove Not only does this body wash have a creamy formula, it also has hyaluronic acid which can deliver an even more intense moisture surge to your skin!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!