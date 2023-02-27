Open in App
10 Hydrating Body Washes Which Let You Skip Lotion After Showering

By Bernadette Deron,

7 days ago

After we shower and dry off, the usual routine involves lathering up with a hydrating lotion. We love giving our skin the moisture it needs to feel baby soft. What we don't love, however, is having to awkwardly wait around until the lotion soaks into our skin so we don't grease up our outfit.

With the right, rich body wash, this extra step in your morning or nighttime shower routine doesn't actually have to happen. These cleansing and hydrating formulas are so good, shoppers say they don't feel the need to go through the hassle of lotioning up afterwards — so save yourself some time and test out these body cleansers for yourself!

Jergens Hydrating Coconut Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rsGg_0l1E1Tbx00
Jergens
While you're cleansing in the shower, you're also infusing your skin with luscious coconut oil!

Pros

  • Tropical scent
  • Oil-infused
  • pH balancing
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Only one scent available
$7.99 See it!

NIVEA Coconut and Almond Milk Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EL2Xs_0l1E1Tbx00
NIVEA
Coconut and almond milk are the base of this body wash, which is idael for soothing the skin, plus the blend of different oils acts as a moisturizing serum!

Pros

  • Natural oils infused into formula
  • Extra gentle
  • On sale

Cons

  • Only one scent available
$4.99 See it!

Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4yuw_0l1E1Tbx00
Olay
Reviewers say they were 'immediately hooked' to the rich shea butter formula this body wash boasts!

Pros

  • Extra moisturizing shea butter
  • Gentle formula
  • Subtle scent

Cons

  • On the expensive side
$19.95 See it!

Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Creme Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OGcT_0l1E1Tbx00
Hempz
Shoppers say this body wash truly feels like 'an in-shower lotion,' but it will leave you feeling totally fresh and clean!

Pros

  • Super hydrating
  • Unique scent
  • Infused with pure hemp seed oil

Cons

  • May be a bit too greasy for some
$17.50 See it!

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hw4pp_0l1E1Tbx00
Naturium
This formula actually starts out as an oil and develops a lathering gel body wash, plus the infusion of glycerin and phyto lipids helps retain your skin's moisture barrier!

Pros

  • Advanced skincare formula
  • Oil-to-gel consistency
  • Super gentle
  • Fragrance free

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive
$15.99 See it!

SheaMoisture Nourishing Apricot Honey Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRMeh_0l1E1Tbx00
SheaMoisture
This body wash is specifically designed for dry skin, and the shea butter and honey formula both hydrates and soothes skin.

Pros

  • Rich moisturizing formula
  • Bright apricot scent
  • Plant-based and cruelty free
  • On sale

Cons

  • Only one scent available
$8.15 See it!

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTVJm_0l1E1Tbx00
Aveeno
All we see are five stars with this extra creamy body wash! It contains no soap whatsoever and still leaves you feeling refreshed and extra hydrated.

Pros

  • Ultimate bestseller
  • Super affordable
  • No soap added
  • Super light scent

Cons

  • None to report!
$8.29 See it!

Kopari Hydrating Coconut Latte Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoEo3_0l1E1Tbx00
Kopari
There are a ton of ingredients working in this body wash to leave you feeling clean without stripping your skin of moisture, including coconut oil, sea kelp and aloe vera juice!

Pros

  • Tropical coconut scent
  • Vegan and cruelty-free
  • On sale

Cons

  • Not as many reviews
$12.60 See it!

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRqwL_0l1E1Tbx00
OGX
This creamy body wash has coconut oil working to make sure your skin feels nourished when leaving the shower, and thousands of shoppers can't live without it!

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Major top seller
  • Sulfate-free

Cons

  • May not be best for extra dry skin
$5.97 See it!

Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X82lq_0l1E1Tbx00
Dove
Not only does this body wash have a creamy formula, it also has hyaluronic acid which can deliver an even more intense moisture surge to your skin!

Pros

  • Hyaluronic formula
  • Infused with moringa oil
  • Lovely light floral scent
  • On sale

Cons

  • Can't think of any!
$8.99 See it!

