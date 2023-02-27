Change location
10 Hydrating Body Washes Which Let You Skip Lotion After Showering
By Bernadette Deron,7 days ago
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
After we shower and dry off, the usual routine involves lathering up with a hydrating lotion. We love giving our skin the moisture it needs to feel baby soft. What we don't love, however, is having to awkwardly wait around until the lotion soaks into our skin so we don't grease up our outfit.
With the right, rich body wash, this extra step in your morning or nighttime shower routine doesn't actually have to happen. These cleansing and hydrating formulas are so good, shoppers say they don't feel the need to go through the hassle of lotioning up afterwards — so save yourself some time and test out these body cleansers for yourself!
Jergens Hydrating Coconut Body Wash
Pros
- Tropical scent
- Oil-infused
- pH balancing
- Affordable
Cons
- Only one scent available
NIVEA Coconut and Almond Milk Body Wash
Pros
- Natural oils infused into formula
- Extra gentle
- On sale
Cons
- Only one scent available
Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash
Pros
- Extra moisturizing shea butter
- Gentle formula
- Subtle scent
Cons
- On the expensive side
Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Whipped Creme Body Wash
Pros
- Super hydrating
- Unique scent
- Infused with pure hemp seed oil
Cons
- May be a bit too greasy for some
Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
Pros
- Advanced skincare formula
- Oil-to-gel consistency
- Super gentle
- Fragrance free
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
SheaMoisture Nourishing Apricot Honey Body Wash
Pros
- Rich moisturizing formula
- Bright apricot scent
- Plant-based and cruelty free
- On sale
Cons
- Only one scent available
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
Pros
- Ultimate bestseller
- Super affordable
- No soap added
- Super light scent
Cons
- None to report!
Kopari Hydrating Coconut Latte Body Wash
Pros
- Tropical coconut scent
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- On sale
Cons
- Not as many reviews
OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash
Pros
- Super affordable
- Major top seller
- Sulfate-free
Cons
- May not be best for extra dry skin
Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser
Pros
- Hyaluronic formula
- Infused with moringa oil
- Lovely light floral scent
- On sale
Cons
- Can't think of any!
This 2-in-1 Treatment Is Here to Plump Up Shriveled Lips — On Sale!Read article
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- The Best Self Tanners for Pale Skin That Won’t Turn You Bright Orange
- 12 Best Cellulite Body Massagers to Smooth Out Your Skin — Starting at $6
- The Absolute Best Clarifying Shampoos for an Extra Deep Clean — Starting at $9
Check out more of our picks and deals here !
Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!
Comments / 0