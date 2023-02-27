Change location
See more from this location?
Watauga County, NC
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – February 27-28, 2023
By National Weather Service,7 days ago
By National Weather Service,7 days ago
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-271615- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0006.230227T2200Z-230228T1200Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, and Volney. 309 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023. …WIND...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0