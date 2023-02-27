Steve Ray Richards, 53

Steve Ray Richards, age 53, of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, Ohio. He was a painter, was an avid fisherman, collected pocket knives, enjoyed music, a Cincinnati Bengals fan and loved Ford Mustang cars. Steve was born November 19, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Kenneth and Vicki (Hunley) Richards. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents – Jake and Ceretti (Hendrickson) Hunley; aunt and uncle – Norene (Hunley) and Ellis Wilson and two cousins – Mike Wilson and Brenda Wilson.

Mr. Richards is survived by his fiancé – Marieanne Brannock of Hamersville, Ohio; stepdaughter – Toshia Swensen and husband Mike of Williamsburg, Ohio; three grandchildren – Kandice Taylor, Aiden Minton and Nathan Swensen; two brothers – Kevin J. Black of Hamersville, Ohio and Jody Black of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; three sisters – Angie Sidwell and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Sheleh Morton and husband Trey of Cisco, Texas and Jolie McGuire of Fairfield, Ohio; three nieces and nephews – Jeremiah Richards, Alexis Black and Justin Sidwell and three cousins – Kenneth Wilson, Theresa (Wilson) Lang and Randy Wilson.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ken Ogle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

