Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears are 'leaning toward' trading the No. 1 pick in NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqC90_0l1D5NQ000

The Chicago Bears are sitting in a prime position with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will look to trade back for more picks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago has been approached by multiple teams about trading the top selection in the draft, and the Bears are “leaning toward” trading the pick.

It makes sense considering Chicago has found their quarterback in Justin Fields, who was one of the NFL’s most exciting players in 2022 — despite a lack of talent around him.

During his end of year press conference, Poles voiced his commitment to Fields — without revealing his hand — which opened the door for quarterback-needy teams to inquire about moving up for the top pick.

The Bears should have no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, as Schefter indicated there are anywhere from 8 to 12 teams that could be in the market for a new quarterback. With guys like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis, Poles has the chance to take advantage of another team’s desperation.

“We have flexibility where if there’s opportunities where if we can turn that into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that,” Poles said at his end of year press conference. “If it’s staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well. I know my expectation, our expectation, is that we move the needle to be more successful. We can win some of these close games and bring in guys that can impact this football team.”

The ideal scenario for Chicago would be trading back inside the top four and still managing to land one of the top defensive prospects in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

But with so many holes on the roster, it would certainly be in the Bears’ best interest to acquire additional draft capital to help retool the roster.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Photos: Georgia football players in action at 2023 NFL combine
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Report: Titans calling teams about trading up to draft QB
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Lions get their adjusted salary cap figure for 2023
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Five Ohio State position battles that will have our attention during spring practice
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Bengals and Germaine Pratt could be impacted by Vikings cutting Eric Kendricks
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Penn State moving on to new defensive line coaching candidate, per report
State College, PA1 hour ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Riley Moss puts the NFL on notice with a stellar NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Jaguars use franchise tag on TE Evan Engram
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago
Colts' 7-round mock draft post NFL combine
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ struggle against Kentucky
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Johni Broome, Wendell Green Jr. earn all-SEC honors
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Saints announce they have agreed to terms with Derek Carr
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
The Big Ten Tournament is set: Who and when does Penn State play?
State College, PA14 hours ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Schedule for college pro days for 2023 NFL offseason
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Calvin Ridley is back in the NFL after being reinstated from his gambling suspension
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Alabama Crimson Tide MBB drops two spots to No. 4 in updated AP Poll
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
How Penn State’s wild win over Maryland sounded on the radio
State College, PA1 hour ago
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols ranked top-20 ahead of SEC Tournament
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Pollard's tag gives Cowboys unenviable record as next decisions loom
Dallas, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy