Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 285 'Countdown' for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

By MMA Junkie Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHoDK_0l1CctaL00

Did you miss the debut of UFC 285 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the women’s flyweight title fight between long-reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) and challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

UFC 285 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

