Drug Enforcement Agency, Arizona Attorney General detail success of drug cartel investigation

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is attributing a successful three-year investigation targeting the Sinaloa Drug Cartel to partnerships with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Tempe Police Department.

To date, more than 150 individuals have been charged, with investigators having seized over 4.5 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, 66 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 138 kilograms of cocaine, 3100 pounds of methamphetamine, 35 kilograms of heroin, 49 firearms, and over $2 million.

According to the DEA, the Sinaloa and Jalisco (CJNG) drug cartels continually drive addiction and drug poisoning in communities nationwide. The Sinaloa Cartel is responsible for nearly all deadly narcotics in Arizona.

The narcotics seized in the investigation are valued at more than $13 million.

“DEA Arizona is laser-focused on the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz said. “We will not stop. This investigation is a testament to our strong partnerships, which enable us to gain the necessary advantage over these evil criminal networks.”

According to the DEA, the cartels are mass producing fake pills disguised as prescription drugs that include Oxycontin, Hydrocodone, Percocet, Xanax, and Adderall while also hiding fentanyl in other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

“There are few families in our state and across our country that haven’t been touched in some way by the scourge of the opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said. “I am very proud of our agents’ work and am grateful for our strong partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. Getting these drugs off the street will undoubtedly save lives.”

