Federal regulators issue statement on liquidity risks for banks related to certain crypto assets

Federal bank regulatory agencies issued a statement last week on liquidity risks to banks related to funding from crypto-asset-related entities.

“In particular, certain sources of funding from crypto-asset-related entities may pose heightened liquidity risks to banking organizations due to the unpredictability of the scale and timing of deposit inflows and outflows, including, for example, Deposits placed by a crypto-asset-related entity that are for the benefit of the crypto-asset-related entity’s customers (end customers),” the statement from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said.

They also cited deposits that constitute stablecoin-related reserves.

“The stability of such deposits may be linked to demand for stablecoins, the confidence of stablecoin holders in the stablecoin arrangement, and the stablecoin issuer’s reserve management practices. Such deposits can be susceptible to large and rapid outflows stemming from, for example, unanticipated stablecoin redemptions or dislocations in crypto-asset markets,” the statement said.

The regulators also discussed some effective practices to manage those risks, including:

Understanding the direct and indirect drivers of the potential behavior of deposits from crypto-asset-related entities and the extent to which those deposits are susceptible to unpredictable volatility.

Assessing potential concentration or interconnectedness across deposits from crypto-asset-related entities and the associated liquidity risks.

Incorporating the liquidity risks or funding volatility associated with crypto-asset-related deposits into contingency funding planning, including liquidity stress testing and, as appropriate, other asset-liability governance and risk management processes.

Performing robust due diligence and ongoing monitoring of crypto-asset-related entities that establish deposit accounts, including assessing the representations made by those crypto-asset-related entities to their end customers about such deposit accounts that, if inaccurate, could lead to rapid outflows of such deposits.

In short, the statement reminds banks to apply existing risk management principles, but it does not create new risk management principles.

