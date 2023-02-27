2022 draft classs for Raiders ranked among worst in the NFL

The 2022 draft class for the Raiders probably won’t go down as one of the best in franchise history. But that is to be expected when you trade your first two picks for All-Pro WR Davante Adams.

The Raiders didn’t make their first pick until late on Day 2, selecting Memphis offensive guard Dylan Parham. But how did the rest of the class stack up compared to the other 31 teams?

In a recent article by Eric Edholm of NFL.com, he ranked all 32 draft classes after Year 1. Not surprisingly, the Raiders didn’t finish very high, coming in at No. 30. Here is a snippet of what Edholm had to say about the rookies for the Raiders:

“That top pick was Dylan Parham, who was durable, starting all 17 games. At times, he appeared a bit underdeveloped as a pass protector, but he was more consistent as a run blocker in that Josh Jacobs-dependent system. Parham appears to have average to above-average potential as a starting guard or center. The two fourth-rounders, Zamir White and Neil Farrell, played sparingly as rookies. White’s limited usage wasn’t shocking, considering how much the offense leaned on Jacobs, but it will be important for him to carve out more of a role. Farrell plays a need position for the Raiders, and he was slowed by a shoulder injury, but it’s unclear how much upside he has.”

The Raiders did find a starting guard with their top pick and that is about as good as you can expect when you pick in the 90s. But the hope is that White, Farrell, and Matthew Butler can all make bigger impacts in Year 2.

This draft isn’t going to be a franchise-changer for the Raiders, but there is still hope that two or three players from this class can make an impact in 2023.