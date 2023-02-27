Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police release photos of suspect, car in fatal weekend shooting

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138rml_0l1CO0HB00

Police have released photos of a homicide suspect and a car they say were involved in the first of three separate Atlanta shootings Sunday that left two men dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Atlanta police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 290 block of Deering Road in the Loring Heights neighborhood, not far from Atlantic Station. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide investigators released a photo Friday of the suspect wearing a black jacket and are asking for help in identifying him. A photo of a car authorities believe was involved in the shooting was released Monday. The silver sedan has a Mississippi license plate with the number JCB3376. A police spokesman said the car’s multiple occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.

The second call came in about 30 minutes later and four miles away. Officers responded to 72 Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta at about 3 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a laceration to his head, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity also was not released.

By 8 p.m., police got a call about another shooting 3½ miles away in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane in the Oakland City neighborhood and not far from the Rev. James Orange Park. There, officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

It was not clear if the boy was the intended target.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Deering Road is asked to contact investigators. Tipsters may submit information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org .

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

