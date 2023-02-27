Open in App
Images and inspirations from Dolphins Challenge Cancer

By @Jason_Sarney,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fC2EO_0l1CIKus00

As it goes with cycling or anything moving forward, once you get momentum, it could be challenging to slow down; especially when crossing the finish line is so important.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride/walk was a massive success over the weekend. In its 13th year, the Miami Dolphins organization raised over $10 million this weekend alone, all going to cancer research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dolphins players, alumni, employees, and an ocean’s worth of fans and supporters gathered at Hard Rock Stadium from as early as 4:00 am on Saturday morning. Upon entering the event, a large 88 was painted on the pavement and this is to honor Dolphins’ legend Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was created in 2010 to support the former tight end who would become the official “voice of the Miami Dolphins.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03L8vf_0l1CIKus00

All Dolphins fans can hear his catchphrase in their heads, “ALRIGHT, MI-AMI!!” Mandich battled bile duct cancer and passed away in 2011, while his memory is forever emblazoned on the rider’s sleeves as well as in our hearts and minds.

It is in his, and so many fighters’ honor that riders and walkers participated, donated and documented this phenomenal event. There is more time to donate, as the overall tally from this event’s inception has surpassed a whopping $70 million to help combat this disease that has affected so many.

In what was a truly momentous and memorable day, the images and social media activity during and following the event was part of the fun.

