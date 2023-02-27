Latest mock has Cowboys committing worst draft sins imaginable

The Dallas Cowboys ebb and flow in their subscription to conventional wisdom when it comes to talent acquisition. They operate by their own sets of rules and regulations. Famously, after always wanting to make the biggest splash in free agency, they don’t go near the pool anymore. Instead they sit in the jacuzzi and capture bubbles instead of making waves. When it comes to the draft, Dallas will do things like take a RB at No. 4 overall, and throw top draft capital at the linebacker position.

In other draft tenets, they’ve changed their philosophy as well, but this time rolling with the smart teams instead of contrary. No longer is the owner known as Trader Jerry, the guy willing to do anything to move up and grab his guy. Instead the team has held firm at their position in the first round, or even moved backwards, ever since ponying up for CB Morris Claiborne of LSU in 2012. The latest mock draft from Draft Wire has Dallas mixing and matching again, but in a way that seems fairly unbelievable.

Trades Allowed

The actual draft has a ton of movement in recent years, with some teams adhering to the rules that it’s better to have more draft capital than less. Others feel the need to strategically grab a guy they see as inherently better than the rest of the available pool; targeting difference makers.

But when it comes to mock drafts, it becomes even more complicated to forecast these moves. Some mocks look to mimic what they feel will happen come draft weekend. Others like to project what they feel a team should do when they come up on the clock.

DraftWire’s mock has seven total first round trades, and the one we’re focused on includes the Cowboys moving up instead of backwards.

Cowboys trade up

Dallas, at least here, has a specific target they are interested in and choose an AFC partner to get it done. The Cowboys and Ravens are working together here, after Dallas screwed Baltimore in their last successful move up.

The year was 2010 and the Cowboys had the No. 27 overall selection with the Ravens sitting at No. 25. Dallas wanted WR Dez Bryant badly enough that they swung a trade with the New England Patriots to move to No. 24. The Ravens ended up trading out of their spot when Bryant was no longer available. In this mock, Dallas worked with the Ravens to make their move up, instead of screwing them over.

The move from 26 to 22 costs 80 points on the traditional trade chart; basically an early fourth-round value.

Dallas moves from No. 26 to No. 22 to take Bijan Robinson

So not only are the Cowboys compounding the mistake of giving up draft capital, they are doing so for a running back, in the deepest running back class in recent memory.

Yikes.

Dallas could become enamored with the in-state product, and moves up with Baltimore to take one of the best players in this class. Tony Pollard is a free agent (though he could return on the franchise tag), and Ezekiel Elliott simply doesn’t have the same juice that he used to. The Cowboys are at their best when they run the football, and having a talent like Robinson doing it brings a lot of offensive freedom with opponents respecting everything he can do. A three-headed monster of Pollard, Robinson, and Elliot in Dallas would be a sight to behold.

Analysis

If the Cowboys pulled off this move, along with the suggested tagging of Pollard and an assumed restructure of Elliott, they’d still have a ton of resources invested in the position. And while the Cowboys have been running back heavy, this was never Mike McCarthy’s philosophy in Green Bay, as he cycled through backs with the Packers and now is fully in charge of the Dallas offense.

Not only that, the Cowboys go on to see a ton of talent taken after their move up. Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers (whom the Ravens took) would always be linked from an offensive production standpoint. TE Darnell Washington would be in this group as well. On defense, Maryland CB Deonte Banks and Pittsburgh DT Caijah Kancey were soon off the board, two positions Dallas has to be considering.