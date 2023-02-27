Open in App
West Union, OH
People's Defender

Robert D. Morrison

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbwxT_0l1BUMOX00 Robert D. Morrison, 91 years of age, of the Cherry Fork community of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Ohio Valley Hospice Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Bob was born on March 17, 1931, in Cedar Mills, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur Lee and Grace Beatrice (Bennington) Morrison. Bob served in the Army National Guard, 147th Infantry Regiment. He worked in automobile manufacturing. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Eleanor (Jones) Morrison, whom he married on September 5, 1953, and who passed away January 2, 2021. Bob was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Phyllis Stratton, June Hawkins, Inez Brown, Helen Linker, and Betty Johnson. Bob is survived by his son, Tim (Dianna) Morrison of Winchester; and his four daughters, Linda Hoop of Jacktown, Susan (Jeff) Barnett of Blue Creek, Teresa (Rick) Cross of West Union and Terri Lynn Morrison of West Union. Bob will be missed by his nine grandchildren, Marie, Krissy, Josh, Brandon, David, Timmy Michael, Travis, and Shane; and his 12 great-grandchildren, Clay, Zachary, Caylee, Coy, Nikolai, Kinsley, Mason, Conner, Coleton, Cayden, Avery, and Lakyn; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private graveside funeral services for family will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in the Jacktown Cemetery with Dale Rothwell officiating the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.
