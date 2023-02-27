Senior Profile- Tyler Reed, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Tyler Reed
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Philip and Beth Reed
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Scoring
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My first high school practice
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Taylor Swift
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Ohio River
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cars”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Spongebob Squarepants
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physics
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Splitting wood
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Five Guys
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My younger brother Brady
FUTURE PLANS:
Grow up and go to college
