Louisiana officials break ground on moveable bridge replacement project

On Thursday, officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined state and local officials to break ground on the first phase of replacing the Leo Kerner Swing Bridge.

Part of the LA 302/Bayo Barataria Moveable Bridge Replacement Project, the $55.9 million first phase provides a quick start for bridge construction. The project will feature a new bridge with a 20-foot vertical clearance in the closed position, a hybrid-driven swing system, and a natural gas-powered generator to operate the bridge after storms.

“Certain infrastructure is referred to as critical, but in this case, we have a single crossing to connect Louisiana residents to their schools, jobs, businesses, and emergency services while at the same time allow safe, easy marine passage,” said Secretary Wilson. “We have been fortunate to be able to rely on a bridge that stood the test of time, but new infrastructure is needed to ensure the thriving of future coastal generations. This historic day is made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and we will continue to see increased improvement to our state’s infrastructure because of the increase in funding.”

Officials said the state will receive an estimated $1 billion over five years to build the bridge from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Bridge Formula Program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The citizens of Barataria and Lafitte have waited a long time for this day, and I could not be happier for them,” said State Senator Patrick Connick. “Once completed, this new bridge will be safe, reliable, and finally bring peace of mind to the residents of Barataria who must cross the bayou on a daily basis.”

When the bridge is complete, marine traffic will return to Bayou Barataria after having been halted after Hurricane Ida when a temporary modular steel span bridge was installed as part of the emergency response to reconnect Barataria to the mainland.

