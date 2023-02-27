Texas DOT proposal would invest $100B in transportation over 10 years

A proposal by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would invest $100 billion over 10 years in transportation.

The proposal is an estimated $15 billion more than the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP). It would increase funding to border infrastructure, the energy sector, maintenance, preservation, safety, rural and urban connectivity, and other areas.

The 2024 UTP’s approximately $17 billion proposed direct and indirect investment in safety is a nearly $3 billion increase over the 2023 UTP.

Investments include a $1 billion increase in Texas Clear Lanes congestion relief projects, a $3.4 billion increase in urban and rural connectivity, and a $60 million increase in the two-year border projects program.

Investments in the plan are based on projected revenue for the state, primarily from oil and gas severance fees.

“This historic UTP allows the department to deliver on a record number of projects that are not only innovative but will help improve safety for all Texans,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said.

Statewide, TxDOT has more than $33 billion in transportation projects under construction, with more than 7,000 transportation projects underway or scheduled to begin this year.

Through May, TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission will evaluate projects for inclusion in the 2024 UTP. The commission will approve the plan in August following public feedback.

