Watch: Airline Baggage Handlers Are Totally Puzzled Over How to Fold a Stroller

When you're a parent to a young child, traveling comes with a lot of new headaches that you might not have anticipated. And sometimes, that means schlepping a car seat and a stroller across the airport and to your plane — not exactly what anyone wants to be doing while also wrangling a toddler. But for parents, this is just the way things go, and most of them are able to fold their own strollers with their eyes closed.

But despite how easy the art of using baby gear is to seasoned parents, others just don't get it if they're not also doing it themselves. Example: The airline baggage handlers on this video from @gabriel_cava on TikTok, who simply could not figure out how to fold this stroller.

Aptly set to the Mission Impossible theme song, we can see these handlers working together to figure out how the heck to fold this stroller, and we're truly surprised that, between all of them, not one of them knew how to do it. In fact, by the end of the video — which ran for more than a minute and a half — they still hadn't managed to figure it out.

In the comments, people pointed out that the problem might have been the fact that they all seem to be dudes.

"Can someone get a mom out there please?" one person wrote, while another joked, "After recording a woman came over and folded it with one hand."

Strollers can be complicated, but they shouldn't let it beat them. They can figure it out!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.