Open in App
Hamersville, OH
See more from this location?
Brown County Press

Steve Ray Richards, 53

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj3rK_0l1BHCos00

Steve Ray Richards, age 53, of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, Ohio. He was a painter, was an avid fisherman, collected pocket knives, enjoyed music, a Cincinnati Bengals fan and loved Ford Mustang cars. Steve was born November 19, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Kenneth and Vicki (Hunley) Richards. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents – Jake and Ceretti (Hendrickson) Hunley; aunt and uncle – Norene (Hunley) and Ellis Wilson and two cousins – Mike Wilson and Brenda Wilson.

Mr. Richards is survived by his fiancé – Marieanne Brannock of Hamersville, Ohio; stepdaughter – Toshia Swensen and husband Mike of Williamsburg, Ohio; three grandchildren – Kandice Taylor, Aiden Minton and Nathan Swensen; two brothers – Kevin J. Black of Hamersville, Ohio and Jody Black of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; three sisters – Angie Sidwell and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Sheleh Morton and husband Trey of Cisco, Texas and Jolie McGuire of Fairfield, Ohio; three nieces and nephews – Jeremiah Richards, Alexis Black and Justin Sidwell and three cousins – Kenneth Wilson, Theresa (Wilson) Lang and Randy Wilson.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Ken Ogle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
David Jerry Corboy, 86
Sardinia, OH22 hours ago
Ralph Lynn Ernst, 84
Georgetown, OH7 days ago
Karen S. Porter, 78
Georgetown, OH7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RULH looking into repurposing of middle school
Aberdeen, OH21 hours ago
John P. Parker Historical Society prepares for new season
Ripley, OH20 hours ago
Gail Ann Spiller, 87
Georgetown, OH7 days ago
90th year for RULH Alumni Association
Ripley, OH21 hours ago
Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59
Russellville, OH5 days ago
Eighth grade Lady Rockets recognized for back-to-back undefeated seasons
Fayetteville, OH20 hours ago
Answering the call, wherever it leads
Cincinnati, OH7 days ago
Lady Rockets run to section championship
Fayetteville, OH20 hours ago
U.S. Grant Days set for April 20 and 22
Georgetown, OH7 days ago
Amos Dehart, 95
Ripley, OH14 days ago
Walker Law now open in Georgetown
Georgetown, OH14 days ago
Roberts joins U.S. Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustees
Georgetown, OH14 days ago
Herbert “Jim” Gilreath, Jr., 69
West Union, OH19 days ago
Rockets fall short in section final
Fayetteville, OH20 hours ago
RULH Board of Education to hold special meeting on repurposing of middle school
Aberdeen, OH7 days ago
Gary Lee Davis, 79
Ripley, OH20 days ago
Southern State hosts Winter Cattle Producers Meeting
Mount Orab, OH14 days ago
Lois Wilson Schumacher
Ripley, OH15 days ago
Georgetown native served as 18th U.S. president
Georgetown, OH11 days ago
Glenn Leonard Stacy, 82
Georgetown, OH22 days ago
Sullivan charged in infant death
Mount Orab, OH14 days ago
ELSD announces upcoming projects
Russellville, OH14 days ago
Michael Howard Johnson, 64
Ripley, OH22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy