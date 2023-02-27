Tour of Rare 2-Story Costco in New York Is a Wholesaler's Dream

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’re fans of all stores that sell everything and offer food samples. It’s a genius way to get us to stay longer. If you’re a fan of large stores with food samples and cafeterias, you’ll enjoy today’s post.

TikTok content creator @delish shared a video of a woman touring her local Costco store in Port Chester, NY. Apparently, her Costco store has a second story full of merchandise. It's worth visiting just for the escalators.

We love a good Costco run. It’s one of the best stores around. The items are endless, the food tastes fabulous, and you lose track of time because there aren’t any windows. It’s a win/win for everyone. Well, hang on because the Costco in Port Chester, NY, has a second story. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the video. We’d love for all Costco’s to have a second story to it. We aren’t sure why more of them aren’t available in the states. But we’re glad we stumbled across this video. Now we know where to visit this summer.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded. User @Duck Cake admitted, “My local Costco in Brooklyn is two floors. I had no idea these were rare?” @Costco Tiktok wrote, “What! I now have a reason to go to Port Chester.” @S Chum admitted, “See, this is the one I grew up going to, so I just assumed they were all like that… until I went to other Costco’s. LOL.”

It seems there are a few other two-story Costco’s lurking around the states. We might need to visit Brooklyn too. If you enjoyed this video, visit @delish’s TikTok channel. You never know what you might learn.

