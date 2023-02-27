Gail Ann Spiller, 87

Gail Ann Spiller, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Gail was born March 7, 1935 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Janet (Becker) Haitz. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years – Albert Francis Spiller, Jr. in 2022 and one sister – Sandra Wayson.

Mrs. Spiller is survived by three sons – Mike Spiller of Georgetown, Ohio, Jeff Spiller and wife Stephanie of Williamsburg, Ohio and Chris Spiller and wife Nicole of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Heather Spiller of Georgetown, Ohio, Brittany Innis and husband Micha of York, Virginia, Austin Spiller of Milford, Ohio and Ben Spiller of Ripley, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Carmen, Ronin and Reagan Innis; one brother-in-law – Joe Spiller and wife Linda of Vevay, Indiana; one sister-in-law – Pat Daulton and husband Barry of Ripley, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 27, 2023 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the celebrant. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Catholic Church, 509 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

