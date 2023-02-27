Ralph Lynn Ernst, 84

Ralph Lynn Ernst, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Christ Hospital is Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from the maintenance department for Viox Services in Cincinnati, Ohio, a member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show and enjoyed working on tractors and golfing. Ralph was born June 26, 1938 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Audrey Ralph and Flora (Vaughn) Ernst. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn (Wagoner) Ernst in 2009, one daughter – Jennifer Ernst in 2012, one sister and brother-in-law – Ann and Danny Morris in 2019.

Mr. Ernst is survived by four children – Russell Ernst and wife Clair of Hamersville, Ohio, Charles Ernst and wife Terry, Ryan Ernst and wife Angie and Nikki Ernst all of Georgetown, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Rachel Ernst of Ripley, Ohio, Aaron Ernst and wife Tiffany of Georgetown, Ohio, Christopher Ernst and wife Alex of Loveland, Ohio, Christopher Worthington of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Rory Ernst of Amelia, Ohio and Josie, Ralph James and Audrey Ernst all of Georgetown, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Victoria Smith, Killian Ernst, Kyra and Liam Worthington and Everly Ernst; one brother-in-law – Daryl Wagoner of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Nancy Exterkamp and husband Jerry of Williamsburg, Ohio; two nephews – Todd Woods and wife Cheri and Brian Woods and wife Melissa both of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces – Mandy Morris of Georgetown, Ohio and Brittney Wagoner and husband Joey of Florence, Kentucky and one great niece – Ali Bell.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com