Adriana de Moura Says Alexia Echevarria Made Transphobic Comments On Real Housewives Of Miami

Adriana de Moura is known for stirring up trouble on the Real Housewives of Miami . Typically, her feuds occur with another OG cast member, Larsa Pippen , over Brazillian Butt Lift rumors and her friendship with Kim Kardashian . However, her most recent dispute is with another Real Housewives veteran: Alexia Echevarria . Adriana and Alexia appeared in Seasons 1 through 3 of RHOM from 2011 to 2013 on Bravo before the show’s reboot aired on Peacock in 2021 . Despite Adriana only appearing in a recurring role for Seasons 4 and 5, that doesn’t mean she can’t bring the Miami heat.

Several changes were made to the cast in the reboot. In addition to Larsa , Alexia , Adriana , and Lisa Hochstein , newbies Guerdy Abraira , Nicole Martin , and Julia Lemigova were added. Nicole is a certified anesthesiologist, while Guerdy is an event planner. Additionally, Julia is the first openly LGBTQ+ Housewife ever . However, despite the diversity among the cast, they may be less inclusive than fans would have hoped.

During RHOM Season 4, an episode featured some of the ladies at an LGBTQ+ pride event. According to Adriana , “ Alexia was shaming a trans woman at a Pride event,” per Page Six . “If you look at the footage on Season 4 when she’s going to be the marshal of the Pride parade in Miami in Wynwood, she’s sitting there with her then-fiancé, Todd [Nepola] .”

Adriana explained Todd was admiring the women on stage and found himself attracted to Godfrey Arbulu specifically. “That’s a man, that’s a man,” De Moura recalled Alexia saying. “That’s a guy, that’s a guy,” she said to her husband before he replied, “I know … I know.”

After the episode aired, Wynwood Pride, the event’s host, tweeted about Alexia’s statements . “We are very disappointed in Alexia’s comments about one of our performers, we are even more disappointed that Bravo / Peacock would allow these transphobic comments to be aired on national television.”

Despite Adriana’s comments, the Real Housewives star has been vocal about supporting the LGBT+ community. Season 4 of RHOM focused primarily on Alexia as she continued to process her ex-husband’s death and the news that he was secretly gay . “I would have loved for him to have come out and had this conversation because I would have supported him and helped him .” She added, “And hooked him up with all my cute gay friends,” Alexia finished.

