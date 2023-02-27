Adriana de Moura Says Alexia Echevarria Made Transphobic Comments On Real Housewives Of Miami

During RHOM Season 4, an episode featured some of the ladies at an LGBTQ+ pride event. According to Adriana , “ Alexia was shaming a trans woman at a Pride event,” per Page Six . “If you look at the footage on Season 4 when she’s going to be the marshal of the Pride parade in Miami in Wynwood, she’s sitting there with her then-fiancé, Todd [Nepola] .”
Adriana explained Todd was admiring the women on stage and found himself attracted to Godfrey Arbulu specifically. “That’s a man, that’s a man,” De Moura recalled Alexia saying. “That’s a guy, that’s a guy,” she said to her husband before he replied, “I know … I know.”
After the episode aired, Wynwood Pride, the event’s host, tweeted about Alexia’s statements . “We are very disappointed in Alexia’s comments about one of our performers, we are even more disappointed that Bravo / Peacock would allow these transphobic comments to be aired on national television.”
Despite Adriana’s comments, the Real Housewives star has been vocal about supporting the LGBT+ community. Season 4 of RHOM focused primarily on Alexia as she continued to process her ex-husband’s death and the news that he was secretly gay . “I would have loved for him to have come out and had this conversation because I would have supported him and helped him .” She added, “And hooked him up with all my cute gay friends,” Alexia finished.
