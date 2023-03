LIFE HACKS:

STOMACH PAINS :

ELIMINATE SOME BAD THINGS BY EATING SOMETHING LIKE :

YOGURT.. IT’S EASY TO DIGEST AND MAY HELP ALIEVE PAIN ..

Applesauce offers a high dose of fiber which will get the problem food moving through your digestive tracT

Heating pad:

Get a bottle of hot water or heated pad and apply it to your abdomen. This will increase circulation and blood flow in your belly ( plus the warmth will be a comforting distraction from that pain).