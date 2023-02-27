Open in App
Columbia, TN
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Teodoro Malacad

By Jennifer Haley,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aixt8_0l1AhIyT00

Teodoro Malacad, age 66, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Teodoro was born in the Philippines on November 9, 1956, to the late Salvador and Eulogia Malacad.

He retired from Maury Regional Medical Center from the Department of Food and Nutrition after dedicating many years as a Dietary Technician. Years before that, Teodoro was a devoted Seafarer, working as a Marine Engineer.

Teodoro had a larger-than-life personality and was not shy to take the stage to sing his favorite Oldies songs at a local karaoke bar. He enjoyed letting loose and dancing and singing.

He also enjoyed target shooting and hunting and had a passion for fishing. Since he was a young boy, his family fished to provide for their family, and has had a love for the sea since. Being in the water is where Teodoro finds his peace and truly appreciates his surroundings.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Monica Malacad; children: Karen (Jason) Capley, Theodore John (Kristel) Malacad, Jean Paul Malacad, and Kathleen Malacad; grandchildren: Trishelle Lovella Malacad, and Jonathan Chase Capley; siblings: Corazon Moncada, Teresita Toney, Emma Henwood, Billy Malacad, and Eleuterio Malacad; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was held for Mr. Teodoro at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Columbia, Tennessee on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:30 PM, with one hour of visitation prior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to help the family with funeral expenses during this difficult time.

The care of Mr. Teodoro Malacad and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
OBITUARY: Aecha Kim Wessels
Columbia, TN10 hours ago
OBITUARY: Michele Rae Hein
Columbia, TN10 hours ago
OBITUARY: Lena Mae Young Lane
Columbia, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Ernest Lee Morton
Hohenwald, TN11 hours ago
OBITUARY: Susan Amanda ‘Mandy’ Phillips
Springfield, OH3 days ago
OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Gibson Adams
Columbia, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Brenda Ann Shouse
Columbia, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Griffitha Glasser Cook
Columbia, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Joe H. Roberts Jr.
Culleoka, TN5 days ago
Father of Nashville Waffle House Shooter Sentenced to Jail for Giving Son Rifle
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 3-3-2023: Floods, Winds, Tornadoes
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville Fire Dept. Looking for Hickory Lake Apartments Arsonist
Nashville, TN4 days ago
2023 Spring Events at Cheekwood
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN3 days ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-2-3-2023 High Wind Warning, Flood Watch, Severe Storm Timing
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Places to Eat Close to TPAC
Nashville, TN6 days ago
5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Three-Day FanDuel Bracket City Live Festival in Nashville Canceled
Nashville, TN5 days ago
United Way Collecting Bedtime Book Kits for Children in Need
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Johnny Cash Museum Voted Best Museum in 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards
Nashville, TN1 day ago
FLOOD WATCH – 3-1-3,2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Morgan Wallen to Host Free Acoustic Show at Bridgestone
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Bridgestone Released All Free Morgan Wallen Tickets in Three Hours
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 28, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Preds Weekly Update for March 6, 2023: Previews & Trade Updates
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Just a Few Weeks Left to Submit Your Columbia City Flag Design
Columbia, TN5 days ago
Kid Rock Announced Four City Arena Tour with Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Nashville Police Looking for Homicide Suspect De’Tynn Smith
Nashville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy