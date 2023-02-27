OBITUARY: Teodoro Malacad

Teodoro Malacad, age 66, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Teodoro was born in the Philippines on November 9, 1956, to the late Salvador and Eulogia Malacad.

He retired from Maury Regional Medical Center from the Department of Food and Nutrition after dedicating many years as a Dietary Technician. Years before that, Teodoro was a devoted Seafarer, working as a Marine Engineer.

Teodoro had a larger-than-life personality and was not shy to take the stage to sing his favorite Oldies songs at a local karaoke bar. He enjoyed letting loose and dancing and singing.

He also enjoyed target shooting and hunting and had a passion for fishing. Since he was a young boy, his family fished to provide for their family, and has had a love for the sea since. Being in the water is where Teodoro finds his peace and truly appreciates his surroundings.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Monica Malacad; children: Karen (Jason) Capley, Theodore John (Kristel) Malacad, Jean Paul Malacad, and Kathleen Malacad; grandchildren: Trishelle Lovella Malacad, and Jonathan Chase Capley; siblings: Corazon Moncada, Teresita Toney, Emma Henwood, Billy Malacad, and Eleuterio Malacad; and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was held for Mr. Teodoro at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Columbia, Tennessee on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:30 PM, with one hour of visitation prior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to help the family with funeral expenses during this difficult time.

The care of Mr. Teodoro Malacad and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com

