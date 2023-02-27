OBITUARY: Robert Carlton Derryberry Jr.

Robert Carlton Derryberry, Jr., 71, former employee of General Electric and Premier Manufacturing and resident of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born December 13, 1951, in Maury County, he was the son of the late Robert Carlton Derryberry, Sr. and the late Frances Wall Derryberry.

He was a 1970 graduate of Columbia Military Academy. Mr. Derryberry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, helping people in need and was known for having a compassionate heart. He was an avid University of Tennessee and Country music fan. Mr. Derryberry was very active in the churches of Christ where he served in Maury County.

Survivors include his wife, whom he married May 7, 1982, Suzanne Shoulders Derryberry of Columbia; children, Dr. Robbye (Danny Doak) Derryberry of Orlando, Florida; Anna Grace Derryberry Carter of Columbia; Paul Matthew Derryberry of Columbia; Abigail Anthony of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren, William Clark Luttrell, Jordan Ressor, Mattilyn Brewer, Lilly Braden, Janna Carter, Jaden Kent, Zachary Anthony; great-grandchildren, Harper Luttrell, Georgia Luttrell; sister, Jewell Ann Copeland of Chapel Hill; nephew, Tanner Copeland of Chapel Hill; and niece, Tara (Lyn) Stacey of Lewisburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Clark Derryberry.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Maury Hills Church with Russ Adcox, Donnie Davis, and Jon Shoulders officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home and Monday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church.

Active pallbearers will be Jaden Kent, Jordan Ressor, Jim Smith, Jon Price, Scott Arnold, Quin Porter, Zachary Anthony, Marvin Russell, and Tanner Copeland. Honorary pallbearers include members of Bethel Church of Christ.

The family suggests memorials to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180 or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

