Carson City, NV
8 News Now

State offices remain closed in northern Nevada due to severe weather

By Caroline Bleakley,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo announced Tuesday morning that state offices in several northern Nevada counties would remain closed due to severe weather.

Nye County government offices to close due to blizzard warning

A news release from Lombardo’s office said the “recent winter storms continue to create regional transportation difficulties and potentially dangerous road conditions across northern Nevada.”

State offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County will be closed. Only essential public safety and corrections personnel will work.

The state offices have not been open since Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the weather.

