Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Band of the Week: Left End

By Jeff Niesel,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piavX_0l1AMCiC00
MEET THE BAND: Patsy Palombo (drums), Roy Guerrieri (bass), Tom Figinsky (lead guitar), Jim Puhalla (rhythm guitar, bass), Dave Lemasters (lead guitar, rhythm guitar), Michael Lawrence (vocals)

A TRI-STATE SENSATION: The founding musicians in Left End were all originally in Youngstown band called the Soulsations. “We were primarily an R&B group,” says Palombo via phone. “As time went on, we started playing more Grand Funk Railroad, before you know it, it was Uriah Heap, and we started to get heavier and heavier. We started doing ‘Paranoid’ by Ozzy Osbourne.” The group changed its name to Left End, and shortly after that, singer Dennis Sesonsky joined the band. With Sesonsky singing, the group released a series of singles that led to a deal with Polydor Records. The band released
Spoiled Rotten , its major label debut, in 1973. It recorded the album at Cleveland Recording with Kenneth Hamann. “We wanted to go there because that’s where Grand Funk recorded their first albums,” says Palombo, who adds that former WMMS DJ Kid Leo became a fan of the band.

THE CLEVELAND CONNECTION: The group might've been from Youngstown, but it caught on in Cleveland too. “It was a great music scene happening here in Youngstown, and it spilled over into Akron/Canton,” says Palombo. “Back in the early to mid ’70s, we were billed as the monster that ate Cleveland. We were at the Agora one summer every Friday night. We used to play all the clubs and did everything in Cleveland. We were there all the time. When [the late singer-songwriter] Michael Stanley was just starting, we used to hang with him. There were a lot of great musicians back in those days. [Singer] Chrissie Hynde was a friend of ours and a fan of our band. We headlined over the Eagles on their first tour, and we got to be friends with [singer-guitarist] Glenn Frey. They were really nice guys. That was in Youngstown. We were so popular in the Tri-State area that we were headlining this outdoor concert.”


TRUE TENACITY: In 2020, Palombo documented the band’s history in the self-published book he wrote called Tenacity: The Left End Story . “I was always a good storyteller,” he says. “Throughout the years, I would tell people this story and that story. They would tell me to write a book, so I sat down and did it. It talks about the ups and downs and how we kept coming back. We were like brothers back in the day. We are all kind of family-type people. It was that fraternity that kept us together. We stayed in touch. The last time we performed was in 2014. There was a Youngstown Music Award event and they gave us an honorary plaque." Because Sesonsky had passed away, the group did the Youngstown Music Awards with guest singers. "That was the last time we performed," says Palombo. "Dennis was not with us, but it went over very well. Now, we have a Facebook page that gets a lot of hits. It’s amazing the fan base that stays loyal. They have a lot of memories of the days of the Agora, and it brings them back to their young years.”


WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: With its raspy vocals, “Bad Talkin’ Lady” comes off as a Bad Company-like biker anthem, and “Ridin’ Again” has echoes of Led Z eppelin. Both tunes hold their own against the classic rock that’s still in heavy rotation on stations like WNCX. The upcoming concert at the Packard Music Hall in Warren will feature the band’s most popular material from its 50-year career.

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063664503497

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Left End performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Packard Music Hall in Warren.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
The Winchester To Host Premiere Event for New 'Little Lion's Den' Episodes
Lakewood, OH3 hours ago
Flaming Lips Coming to the Agora in June
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Pictures at an Exhibition and More: Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Phoenix Coffee to Open New Cafe in Lakewood's Birdtown Neighborhood
Lakewood, OH8 hours ago
10 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (March 2-5)
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Award-Winning 'Black Daddy: The Movie' To Screen at Grog Shop on March 28
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Today Through March 18
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15
Avon Lake, OH3 days ago
“Headspace—A Painting Show” Opens Saturday at Abattoir Gallery
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Singer-Songwriter Jim Messina Talks About the Importance of Artistic Integrity
Kent, OH5 days ago
Carlos Santana Headed to MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage in June
Northfield, OH6 days ago
Cleveland's Sam Hooper To Pay Tribute to the Late Jeff Beck
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Adam Sandler Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in April
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Photos: The 8th Annual Cleveland Tattoo Arts Festival Showcased the Best Tattoo Artists from All Over the Country
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
First Look: Campus Pollyeyes, Opening Next Week in Little Italy
Bowling Green, OH4 days ago
Woman flown to local hospital following crash in Ohio
Toronto, OH10 hours ago
Massillon focuses on preserving downtown buildings after 4 others are demolished
Massillon, OH5 days ago
Calling for a New Approach to Justice, Advocates Address the City Club
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Former Cleveland police chief now chief in this city
Richmond Heights, OH3 days ago
Warehouse burns in Ohio, explosions reported
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Edward James McClellan
Oil City, PA2 days ago
Here’s Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Will we get snow in March? What to expect
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Firefighters find over 50 animals, including foxes and snakes, in Youngstown house
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Young father murdered in Akron
Akron, OH7 days ago
Contaminated derailment soil now a concern for people in another Ohio town
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Lorain man missing 3 days, police say
Lorain, OH4 days ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recovering after injury in East Palestine: reports
East Palestine, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy