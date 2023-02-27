Open in App
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Monday Through Early Tuesday Morning Weather System Has Yosemite Valley With Up To 30 Inches of Snow

7 days ago
Projected Rainfall for Mariposa and Oakhurst 1.00" to 1.50" Projected Rainfall for Yosemite Valley: 1.50" to 2.00" Projected Snowfall for Yosemite Valley: 24-30 inches. February...
