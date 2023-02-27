goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Snowfall Amount Probabilities for Foothills and Sierra Locations for Tuesday Through Wednesday Weather System – Mariposa Has a 45% Chance of 12 Inches or More of Snow 7 days ago

7 days ago

Snowfall Probabilities for Oakhurst for 12 inches or more: 77% Now 53%. Snowfall Probabilities for Yosemite Valley for 12 inches or more: 100%. February 27, ...