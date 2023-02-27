Russian Soldiers Send Video To Vladimir Putin Complaining About 'Being Sent To The Slaughter' & Begging For More Military Support

Mega

A group of Russian soldiers recently sent Vladimir Putin a video complaining about “being sent to the slaughter” and begging for more military support in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after it was revealed the 70-year-old Russian leader has already lost nearly 600,000 soldiers in Ukraine, soldiers have started pleading with Putin directly regarding the bloody conflict.

Even more shocking are the soldiers’ claims that their commanders have started executing Russian troops refusing to fight against Ukraine.

“We are sent to storm the Avdiivka fortified area without any support, artillery, communications, sappers, or reconnaissance,” the leader of the Russian soldiers says in the recent video to Putin . “To the slaughter.”

"And the command directly says that we are all consumables and the only chance to return home is to get injured,” they continue. “We don’t know the names and ranks of the commanders, since they don’t tell us them.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this marked just the latest message sent to Putin from his own forces begging the Russian leader to change his strategy against Ukraine since the war was first launched in February 2022.

In November, a group of Russian marines penned a similar letter in which they revealed “the blood is pouring and pouring” in Ukraine and that the Russian forces would not stand a chance against the invaded nation unless the Kremlin’s military tactics were drastically changed.

"I won't post the letter here,” wrote Alexander Sladkov , a Russian pro-war journalist who first received the letter for Putin penned by the marines stationed in the illegally annexed Donetsk People's Republic at the time. “Its essence was transferred to the Russian Ministry of Defense.”

"It has been said: great losses, the inability to convey to the top management information about our high useless losses in people and vehicles,” Sladkov further explained regarding the November letter. "I have the numbers, but then it's up to the Prosecutor General's Office to release them.”

"The marines are asking Oleg Kozhemyako to contact the Ministry of Defense to send a commission to urgently analyze the situation,” he continued. "There are three high-profile names in the letter, I know them but I don’t quote.”

“However, I am publishing this post, because they have been talking to higher-ups about the situation in Pavlivka for several days, and the blood is pouring and pouring.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin is estimated to have already lost roughly 594,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the conflict first started last year – a number that amounts to nearly 66% of the Kremlin’s entire armed forces.