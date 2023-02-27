What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu This Week: Feb. 27 — Mar. 5

February 2023 comes to a close this week. Find out what’s streaming on your favorite platforms the last two days of the month, plus what’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Prime Video the first week of March 2023.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 starts Mar. 1 | Disney+

New on Netflix starting Mar. 1

Vinland Saga Season 2 comes out on Netflix on Feb. 27. The series will release new episodes weekly on the platform. On Feb. 28, the streaming giant will release Season 15 of American Pickers and more episodes of the hit reality dating series Perfect Match. Too Hot To Handle: Germany also comes out on Feb. 28.

Here’s what to watch on Netflix in the first week of March 2023:

Cheat — Mar. 1

— Mar. 1 Diary of a Prosecutor — Mar. 1

— Mar. 1 Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2) — Mar. 1

(Season 2) — Mar. 1 Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2) — Mar. 1

(Volume 2) — Mar. 1 Litte Angel (Volume 2) — Mar. 1

(Volume 2) — Mar. 1 Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) — Mar. 1

(Season 2) — Mar. 1 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) — Mar. 2

(Season 2) — Mar. 2 I Am Georgina (Season 2) — Mar. 2

(Season 2) — Mar. 2 Karate Sheep (Season 1) — Mar. 2

(Season 1) — Mar. 2 Masameer County (Season 2) — Mar. 2

(Season 2) — Mar. 2 Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Mar. 2

— Mar. 2 Sex/Life (Season 2) — Mar. 2

(Season 2) — Mar. 2 In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) — Mar. 3

(Limited Series) — Mar. 3 Next in Fashion (Season 2) — Mar. 3

(Season 2) — Mar. 3 Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1) — Mar. 4

‘Mariachis’ premieres on HBO Max this week

Mariachis will debut on HBO’s streaming platform on Mar. 1, 2023. The Max original series celebrates traditional Mexican music and follows Rosendo Cuevas’ life changes when he begins to show symptoms of Alzheimer’s. To help him, his family revives Rosendo’s musical past and creates a mariachi group, but betrayals and ghosts return and as the group’s popularity grows, more secrets come to light.

Disney+ shows coming out this week

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever premieres with episode 1 this week, “Nigeria: Past is Present.” Additionally, The Mandalorian returns with the season 3 premiere on Mar. 1.

Disney’s streaming platform will also add the following shows to watch beginning Mar. 1:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 211 “Metamorphosis” — Mar. 1

Episode 211 “Metamorphosis” — Mar. 1 Eureka! (Season 1) — Mar. 1

(Season 1) — Mar. 1 Going Fur Gold (Season 1) — Mar. 1

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ comes out on Prime Video this week

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling book, Daisy Jones and the Six will be available on Prime Video starting Mar. 3. The series follows the biggest fictional band of the 1970s and stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as the creative butting heads.

Hulu’s show releases this week

The Hulu Original Dragons: The Nine Realms returns with season 5 on Mar. 2. Per the platform: “After coming face to face with Thunder and learning about the existence of dragons, Tom’s mom, Olivia, realizes this secret may be too big for her to keep. While Tom tries to hide the dangers of the Hidden World from his mom, the Riders discover a new realm and a mischievous new species.”

Here’s what other shows are coming to Hulu this week:

Wreck — Mar. 1

— Mar. 1 Zombie House Flipping (Season 2) — Mar. 2

Happy streaming! Come back next week to see what other shows are being added to your favorite streaming platforms.