Eight men arrested in motorcyclist round-up at a Dallas street take-over

Eight men have been arrested and charged in a Dallas round-up of motorcyclists involved in a street take-over incident on Sunday.

About 1:30 p.m. Dallas police broke up a so-called "street meet" at the intersection of I-635 LBJ and Luna Road.

Reports say an email from Dallas police saying the arrests were part of an operation that "targeted motorcyclists speeding in the (police) departments Northwest and North Central patrol divisions."

Dallas Police say six of the men were charged with racing on the highway, while the other two are accused of being spectators.

These illegal street take-overs are become an increasing nuisance to police and other drivers.

Just last week, an Arlington man was arrested for taking part in a series of Austin area street take-overs which drew national attention because of some videos that went viral showing several people in attendance at the races attacking police with rocks, bottles, and fireworks.

Governor Greg Abbotthas vowed to crack down on the rise in dangerous and illegal street takeovers happening across the state.

