Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Eight men arrested in motorcyclist round-up at a Dallas street take-over

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhdAZ_0l1A7uAy00

Eight men have been arrested and charged in a Dallas round-up of motorcyclists involved in a street take-over incident on Sunday.

About 1:30 p.m. Dallas police broke up a so-called "street meet" at the intersection of I-635 LBJ and Luna Road.

Reports say an email from Dallas police saying the arrests were part of an operation that "targeted motorcyclists speeding in the (police) departments Northwest and North Central patrol divisions."

Dallas Police say six of the men were charged with racing on the highway, while the other two are accused of being spectators.

These illegal street take-overs are become an increasing nuisance to police and other drivers.

Just last week, an Arlington man was arrested for taking part in a series of Austin area street take-overs which drew national attention because of some videos that went viral showing several people in attendance at the races attacking police with rocks, bottles, and fireworks.

Governor Greg Abbotthas vowed to crack down on the rise in dangerous and illegal street takeovers happening across the state.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Rash of shootings reported across Dallas over the weekend
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Dallas woman walking on Sam Rayburn Tollway struck and killed in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX12 hours ago
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: March 6-12
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Two people wounded in Frisco shooting, two suspects are locked up
Frisco, TX11 hours ago
Methodist Dallas shooting could lead to changes in state law
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Man Stuck in Dallas Traffic Jumps Out of Car for Some Twerking
Dallas, TX8 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Police chase ends in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX3 days ago
Man dies from a stabbing in south Oak Cliff, suspect is now behind bars
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Woman, three small children hurt in Garland hit-and-run
Garland, TX10 hours ago
Dallas Police arrest juvenile in shooting death of Lake Highlands High School student
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
14-year-old arrested in teen's killing near Lake Highlands High School, police say
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Three kids killed in Ellis County, suspect identified
Italy, TX2 days ago
Two teenagers jailed in the murder of a Fort Worth man in Garland
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Dallas police arrest man accused of fatal stabbing
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Arlington dive team rescues a man from a submerged car
Arlington, TX11 hours ago
Woman injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Lake Worth police arrest teen driver of a car that crashed, causing injuries to passengers
Lake Worth, TX11 hours ago
Dallas Road Rage Incident Leads to Barrage of Body Blows
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Suspected North Texas scented candle thieves allegedly stole $27,774 worth of items
Lake Worth, TX3 days ago
Woman wounded in what Fort Worth police are calling a road rage shooting
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
TV legend Sid Krofft visits North Texas this weekend
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Tera
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Fists Flying and Lots of Screaming – It’s 2 am in Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX6 days ago
Arlington restaurant shooting lands two men in prison for 10 years each
Arlington, TX6 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy