Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation names Jodie Harris as new president

The Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) Board of Directors recently named Jodie Harris as its next president, effective June 1.

“Jodie Harris brings nearly three decades of deep experience in sustainable economic and community development, paired with a passion for and commitment to driving equitable and inclusive growth strategies across the country that will pay dividends for our entire city, especially our local businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs,” Salvatore Patti, PIDC Board of Directors chairman, said. “In addition, Jodie’s background leading multifaceted teams while deploying economic development initiatives will be an invaluable asset as she takes the helm at PIDC later this year.”

Harris has served as Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) director with the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C., since January 2019. In that role, Harris oversaw the administration of $3 billion in pandemic recovery funding.

Harris has worked for the Treasury for 15 years in various roles. She also has served as a community development credit analyst with Meridian Bank, strategic planning director at Accenture, and policy researcher with New York University. She was Urban Business Assistance Corp. president.

The former president, Anne Bovaird Nevins, announced in June that she would step down.

