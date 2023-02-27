Legislation would prevent business doing business with Russia to receive tax funds

Legislation recently re-introduced in the state Senate would prevent companies with connections to the Russian government from receiving state tax dollars.

Senate Bill 282 would prevent companies owned, controlled by, or acting on behalf of the Russian government from receiving state contracts, grants, or tax credits. The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Treasury Department would determine which businesses fall into that category.

The Senate State Government Committee is considering the bill. It was originally introduced a year ago following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My constituents have been clear – they do not want their tax dollars supporting the atrocities and war crimes committed by Russian forces,” said Sen. Dave Argall (R-Carbon/Schuylkill), who introduced both bills. “I hope to see this bill considered soon to show the people of Ukraine that Pennsylvania supports their heroic efforts to defend their democracy.”

Audra Plepytė, Lithuanian ambassador to the United States, visited Schuylkill County in August and discussed with Argall the situation facing Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, and other Eastern European nations.

Argall’s senate district contains some of the most concentrated communities of Ukrainian Americans in the United States. The Ukrainian Homestead, founded in 1957 in Carbon County, is dedicated to celebrating Ukrainian heritage and culture.

