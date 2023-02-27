Trader Joe's breaks ground on $259M warehouse in South Central Kentucky

(The Center Square) – A South Central Kentucky town on the Tennessee state line has landed a nearly $260 million economic development project expected to create more than 875 jobs.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear met with Simpson County officials and representatives from Trader Joe’s to celebrate the groundbreaking on a 1-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin, about 5 miles north of the Tennessee border.

The facility is expected to create 876 jobs, with 91 direct hires. The remainder will be contracted positions.

Beshear said companies like Trader Joe’s are choosing to invest in Kentucky because of what the state has to offer.

“This new location is creating a significant number of new job opportunities for Kentuckians and will be a great addition to the Franklin community,” he said.

Trader Joe’s is building its $259 million warehouse and cold storage site on 160 acres in the county’s Stone-Givens Industrial Park. Last month, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved $2.4 million in funding to build an access road and make other improvements to the park to attract tenants.

Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority Chairman Gary Broady said the park, a short distance from Interstate 65, was created to attract “a major client” to the community.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said the Trader Joe’s facility represents the largest economic development project in the county’s history.

“Trader Joe’s operation brings some much-needed diversity to our industrial base,” Barnes said. “Although Trader Joe’s has other distribution facilities in the U.S., this facility in Simpson County will be the only one of its type. It will be a distribution and assembly center and will also serve as the mid-America hub for Trader Joe’s. They will be a tremendous asset to our local economy and to job seekers in this entire region.”

The state has approved incentives for the project. Last September, KEDFA gave preliminary approval for tax credits of up to $500,000 over 10 years. That’s based on Trader Joe’s meeting its investment, direct hire and salary targets.

According to KEDFA, the 91 Trader Joe’s jobs are expected to provide an hourly wage of $31.17, including benefits.