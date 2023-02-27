“You suck at basketball” - Austin Rivers calls out the NBA couch experts

Austin Rivers has had enough of the haters out there that think they know better than NBA players.

Austin Rivers © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers recently called out NBA fans that think they know the game and delivered a firm message – they all suck at basketball.

The former lottery pick made an appearance on “The Ringer” podcast recently and had a stern message for NBA fans who think they know the game better than the players who suit up every night.

“Playing against your average Joe, you’re your average civilian; I want you people to listen to me right now if you’re listening to me right now, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect because I appreciate, first off, the support and love. But I want you to know, I say this as a professional, and you can say whatever the hell you want about me but I’ve been a professional for 11 years and I’m going to continue to be one – you suck at basketball," Rivers said.

"And that’s okay because you’re not supposed to be a professional because that’s not what you do. When you guys sit there on your TV and you get to watch and analyze things and understand you might see something you guys are watching from afar, you’re not in the game,” he added.

Listen to understand, not reply

Rivers' comments speak to all the “couch experts” out there who think they could either play in the NBA or believe they know better than the coaches and the players that compete in the thick of it every single night.

The NBA, perhaps more than any other professional sport, seems to have the most outspoken fans, which inevitably leads to outrageous accusations and online trolling.

Once in a while, it might be worthwhile for fans to stop and listen to the players instead of constantly criticizing, given there is valuable insight that would grow their knowledge also.

Role players know best

While Rivers isn’t a household name, he does make a great point as an 11-year veteran. A lottery pick who has played for seven different franchises, Rivers has collected experiences in several situations that have provided a unique perspective on role players and players in general in the league.

Unfortunately, when dealing with professional sports, there will always be fans that think they know better, and the sooner the players accept that and ignore the noise, the better.