Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

“You suck at basketball” - Austin Rivers calls out the NBA couch experts

By Damien Peters,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCnoN_0l1A3mVE00

Austin Rivers has had enough of the haters out there that think they know better than NBA players.

Austin Rivers

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers recently called out NBA fans that think they know the game and delivered a firm message – they all suck at basketball.

The former lottery pick made an appearance on “The Ringer” podcast recently and had a stern message for NBA fans who think they know the game better than the players who suit up every night.

“Playing against your average Joe, you’re your average civilian; I want you people to listen to me right now if you’re listening to me right now, and I don’t mean this with any disrespect because I appreciate, first off, the support and love. But I want you to know, I say this as a professional, and you can say whatever the hell you want about me but I’ve been a professional for 11 years and I’m going to continue to be one – you suck at basketball," Rivers said.

"And that’s okay because you’re not supposed to be a professional because that’s not what you do. When you guys sit there on your TV and you get to watch and analyze things and understand you might see something you guys are watching from afar, you’re not in the game,” he added.

Listen to understand, not reply

Rivers' comments speak to all the “couch experts” out there who think they could either play in the NBA or believe they know better than the coaches and the players that compete in the thick of it every single night.

The NBA, perhaps more than any other professional sport, seems to have the most outspoken fans, which inevitably leads to outrageous accusations and online trolling.

Once in a while, it might be worthwhile for fans to stop and listen to the players instead of constantly criticizing, given there is valuable insight that would grow their knowledge also.

Role players know best

While Rivers isn’t a household name, he does make a great point as an 11-year veteran. A lottery pick who has played for seven different franchises, Rivers has collected experiences in several situations that have provided a unique perspective on role players and players in general in the league.

Unfortunately, when dealing with professional sports, there will always be fans that think they know better, and the sooner the players accept that and ignore the noise, the better.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant reportedly brought a gun on the team plane, 50 game suspension could be possible
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Matt Barnes Thinks The Lakers Will Honor LeBron James With A Statue But Wants Kobe Bryant To Get One First
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA24 days ago
"They ain't rocking" - Kevin Garnett on why he thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis no longer share the same brotherhood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
"You can see the growth on his part" - Grant Hill realized Tracy McGrady matured after leaving the Orlando Magic
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
“We were outmatched at that point” - Paul George explains why overcoming LeBron James' Miami Heat was so difficult
Miami, FL8 hours ago
"You can't be captain if nobody follows you" - Phil Jackson revealed how he cured Kobe Bryant's selfishness
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"It was eerie” - John Starks on the shot that could've led the New York Knicks to a championship
New York City, NY1 day ago
Scott Wedman describes Bill Walton after his trade to Boston Celtics: “Bill was like a kid in a candy store”
Boston, MA2 days ago
"It just happened to catch him at the chin" - Scott Williams on his controversial flagrant foul on Allen Iverson
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Reggie Miller once got suspended for throwing gum at a referee in a game against the New York Knicks - "I guess he didn't like the gum anymore"
New York City, NY1 day ago
“The Mailman delivered” - Karl Malone shares the origin story of his nickname
Salt Lake City, UT6 hours ago
“They’ve had smoke in the past” - Danny Green wants to see a playoffs matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy