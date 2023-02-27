12 NBA Players Scored Over 40 Points Against The Rockets This Season

The Houston Rockets have been beaten into oblivion by the stars around the NBA, with 12 players having scored 40 or more against them.

The Houston Rockets are in danger of becoming the only team in NBA history to finish with the worst record in the league in 3 consecutive seasons. The beatdowns that star players around the NBA are putting on them are surely making their record worse.

Damian Lillard scored 71 points against the Rockets last night, becoming the 12th player this season to score 40 or more points against Houston this season.

Other stars that feature on this list are Klay Thompson (who's done it twice), Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Lauri Markkanen, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyler Herro.

Herro and Thompson are the only non-All-Stars to have done it. Doncic leads the league in scoring average against the Rockets, averaging 38.5 points in their 4 games this season. His lowest scoring total was 30, while his highest was 50.

The Worst Coaching Start In NBA History?

Stephen Silas left his job as an assistant coach on the Dallas Mavericks to be the head coach of the Houston Rockets. His stint in Houston hasn't gone to plan, with him leading the team to another season with the worst record in the NBA, currently at 13-47 this season. Victor Wembanyama is a tempting prospect, but the Rockets' problems go deeper than just wanting to tank.

John Wall spilled the details on how deliberately the Rockets tried tanking when he was on the squad, with that carrying over to this season. The team is hoping to entice James Harden to re-sign with them, and currently, the culture on the team just doesn't look like a winning one.

The Rockets need to make a coaching change this summer if they want to break out of their current ways, as Silas' inability to make this team compete has become painfully evident this season.

