Watch as Sunak and von der Leyen arrive for Northern Ireland Protocol talks

By Mary-Kate Findon,

7 days ago

Watch the scene in Windsor as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen arrived for talks to try and resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is expected that they will agree on a resolution to the long-running sticking point.

A joint statement from the European Commission and Downing Street revealed that the pair will discuss the “range of complex challenges around” the Brexit treaty.

Speculation is mounting that a deal could be imminent, with Dominic Raab saying they're on the "cusp” of striking an agreement.

It is expected that the historic agreement will be announced by Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen at a joint press conference in Windsor.

The European Commission president is then due to meet with King Charles III

The prime minister is expected to deliver a statement to the Commons later this afternoon

