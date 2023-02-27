What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and how does it affect the UK?

Discussions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol have been reignited as the UK and EU push to get a deal finalised.

The long-running dispute is over what post-Brexit Northern Ireland should look like, and how trade across the Irish Sea should be governed.

It has been one of the greatest sticking point of negotiations surrounding Brexit, with complicated cultural and historical sensitives adding to the debate.

This video explains what the Protocol actually is, what it would mean, and how close we are to seeing it fixed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.