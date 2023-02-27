Betty Boothroyd slams Boris Johnson’s government in resurfaced speech

Baroness Betty Boothroyd, who has died at the age of 93, slammed Boris Johnson ’s government during one of her speeches in the House of Lords.

The former Labour MP was awarded a life peerage after stepping down as the first female Speaker of the House of Commons.

“Never in my parliamentary experience have I witnessed such a collapse of the people’s trust in a government that promised so much and so quickly and is now groping for desperate solutions to problems it said would not arise,” Baroness Boothroyd said.

