A teenager died while visiting the beach over the weekend, the Indialantic Police Department said.

Police issued an alert through social media late Sunday afternoon that a boy, 17, had not been seen since he went into the surf about an hour earlier.

They said he entered the ocean near the Wave Crest boardwalk.

Police later released an update that rescue crews had located the teen, who did not survive.

First responders who assisted in the search included Indialantic Fire Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Lifeguards and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Police have not released the name of the boy.

