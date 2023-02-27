Open in App
Entertainment Tonight

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott Have 'Parks And Recreation' Reunion at 2023 SAG Awards

By Anthony Dominic,

7 days ago

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott Have 'Parks And Recreation' Reunion at 2023 SAG Awards

Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt are together again! Amy Poehler , whoplayed the iconic Knope, and Adam Scott , who played the lovable Ben Wyatt, reunited at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards , giving Parks and Recreation fans a special moment.

The dynamic duo took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Before announcing Jean Smart as the winner for her performance in Hacks , the fictional married couple engaged in banter that resembled their Parks and Rec characters.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I just want to say I’m thrilled to be here,” said Scott, a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Mark S. on Severance .

Poehlerquickly suggested that her former co-star would be better off if he’d "go smoke cigarettes and wear a leather jacket with all the drama people."

Poehler and Scott weren’t the only Parks and Recreation actors in attendance at the SAGs this year. Before the show, Poehler and Aubrey Plaza , who played April Ludgate in the series, walked the red carpet and posed for pictures together. Plaza was nominated as part of the ensemble of The White Lotus.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Later, Poehler, Plaza and Scott all posted together for one epic photo.

Shutterstock

It's been nearly a decade since Parks and Rec went off the air, but the cast has remained close and continues to support one another. Last month, when Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live , Poehler and Plaza reunited once again , and reprised their Parks and Rec characters -- Leslie Knope and April Ludgate -- for an interview segment on "Weekend Update."

