FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO ) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 38.2% year-on-year to $319.32 million Monday, beating the consensus of $285.54 million .

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.39) beat the consensus loss of $(0.71).

Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 820 bps to (23.6)%.

North America Streaming: Revenue grew 36% Y/Y to $312.1 million as subscribers grew 29% Y/Y.

: Revenue was $7.2 million. FuboTV ended the quarter with $343.2 million of cash and equivalents.

"Fubo delivered a record fourth quarter and full year across a number of our key financial and operational metrics," said Edgar Bronfman Jr. , executive chairman, Fubo. "In 2022, we added differentiated content, including Bally Sports' expansive portfolio of regional sports networks, aimed at driving subscriber growth and doubling-down on our sports-first positioning."

FuboTV sees Q1 revenue of $300.5 million - $306.5 million versus the consensus of $304.4 million . It expects FY23 revenue of $1.220 billion - $1.254 billion, below the consensus of $1.260 billion.

Price Action : FUBO shares traded higher by 3.02% at $2.38 premarket on the last check Monday.

This article FuboTV Registered Over 38% Topline Growth In Q4 Backed By North America Subscribers originally appeared on Benzinga.com

