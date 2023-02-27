- Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B.
- Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX ) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes.
- The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 years or older or collected by an adult for individuals two years of age or older.
- Related: Within Two Years Of Public Debut, COVID-19 Test Maker Files For Bankruptcy .
- In individuals with symptoms, the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test correctly identified 99.3% of negative and 90.1% of positive Influenza A samples, 100% of negative and 88.3% of positive COVID-19 samples, and 99.9% of negative Influenza B samples. Since there are currently not enough cases of Influenza B circulating to include in a clinical study, validation confirmed that the test could identify the virus in contrived specimens.
- The EUA requires Lucira to continue to collect samples to study the test's ability to detect Influenza B in real-world settings.
- Price Action: LHDX shares are up 287.80% at $0.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
This article FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0