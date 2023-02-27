Open in App
Benzinga

FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

By Vandana Singh,

7 days ago
  • Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B.
  • Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX ) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes.
  • The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 years or older or collected by an adult for individuals two years of age or older.
  • Related: Within Two Years Of Public Debut, COVID-19 Test Maker Files For Bankruptcy .
  • In individuals with symptoms, the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test correctly identified 99.3% of negative and 90.1% of positive Influenza A samples, 100% of negative and 88.3% of positive COVID-19 samples, and 99.9% of negative Influenza B samples. Since there are currently not enough cases of Influenza B circulating to include in a clinical study, validation confirmed that the test could identify the virus in contrived specimens.
  • The EUA requires Lucira to continue to collect samples to study the test's ability to detect Influenza B in real-world settings.
  • Price Action: LHDX shares are up 287.80% at $0.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

This article FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
If You're Considering Joining The Cannabis Industry, This Insurance Company Can Minimize The Risks
Miami Beach, FL3 hours ago
Growing Energy Needs And Need For Lower Carbon Future, Morgan Stanley Lists 2023 Energy Trends
New York City, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy