Eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress shut down after teen with special needs killed, HCSO says

7 days ago

A 15-year-old with special needs was hit and killed while crossing a roadway in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:30 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that units were arriving at the deadly crash at 11400 Spring Cypress.

The teenager had left the house Sunday night, and deputies said his parents had been looking for him.

"It's a very sad situation. He was walking down the roadway, began to cross from south to north, and was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed on scene. No sign of intoxication. Sadly, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene," Capt. McConnell with the sheriff's office said.

The crash forced the eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress to shutdown.

SkyEye video shows the car endured heavy windshield damage.

McConnell said it's unclear how or why the 15-year-old left the home but he asks the community to be there for the family.
