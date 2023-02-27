Open in App
San Carlos Park, FL
Officials rescue kitten from power pole in San Carlos Park neighborhood

By Mercedes Martinez,

7 days ago
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — A kitten was rescued from a power pole in one San Carlos Park neighborhood.

It took a team effort from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, San Carlos Park Fire Department, Florida Power and light, and Lee County Animal Services to get the cat to safety.

The discovery of the kitten stuck above was made by Mark Pecora, who was casually mowing his lawn Saturday afternoon.

“My eyes went up, and I saw little eyes looking at me from underneath the transformer,” Pecora explained.

Pecora’s mom, Susan, made a 911 call, and shortly after, officials made their way to the rescue.

Power had to be shut off for a few minutes in the neighborhood in order to bring down the cat safely.

“They raised the pole up with the basket doing whatever they could,” Susan said, explaining the rescue mission.

Luckily, the kitten made it back to the ground and acquired the new name, “Sparky.”

