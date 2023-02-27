Pac-12 men's basketball standings: February 27

The Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season is coming down to the wire. There is one week left and a ton at stake, including bubble teams Arizona State and USC.

UCLA is comfortably on top with a three-game lead over Arizona, but the rest is up for grabs. The Trojans can even earn the No. 2 seed with two wins this week — they play both Arizona programs. Three other teams are separated by just half a game in the middle of the standings: Washington State, Utah, and Oregon. USC has clinched a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

After a pair of Pac-12 games were played on Sunday, here are the latest standings as we enter the final week of the regular season.

1

UCLA BRUINS (16-2)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jaylen Clark #0 of the UCLA Bruins reacts against the USC Trojans in the second half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bruins survived a scare against Colorado on Sunday afternoon, but they have locked up the top seed with a huge lead in the Pac-12.

2

ARIZONA WILDCATS (13-5)

Jan 5, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) drives to the net against Washington Huskies center Braxton Meah (34) during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona lost a heartbreaker to Arizona State and is now tied with USC for the second seed in the Pac-12. Arizona plays USC this week.

3

USC TROJANS (13-5)

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield calls out in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If USC wins twice this week, the Trojans get the second seed at the Pac-12 Tournament and would essentially lock in their spot for the NCAA Tournament.

4

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (11-7)

Feb 25, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State San Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) is surrounded by his teammates after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 89-88 over the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. might have saved Arizona State’s season with a buzzer-beater against Arizona.

5

OREGON DUCKS (10-8)

Oregon guard Will Richardson drives past Arizona’s Cedric Henderson Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Basketball Arizona At Oregon Men S Basketball

Oregon went from a potential bubble team to an afterthought really quickly. The Ducks need to win the Pac-12 tournament to get to the Big Dance.

6

UTAH UTES (10-9)

Jan 21, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith gives instructions against the Washington Huskies in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has gone downhill quickly. The Utes have lost four straight and six of the last eight, including a loss to USC, to see their bubble hopes essentially end.

7

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (10-9)

Dec 30, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Bruins won 67-66. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State is 10-9 and can finish above .500 in Pac-12 play. That’s not bad, all things considered.

8

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (8-11)

Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion during the second half of a basketball game between the Auburn Tigers and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington dropped five of the last eight games and saw a three-game winning streak end against Stanford on Sunday.

9

COLORADO BUFFALOES (7-12)

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during the second half against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs almost turned everything upside down with a win against UCLA. However, the Bruins won, 60-56, in Boulder.

10

STANFORD CARDINAL (6-12)

Feb 11, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O’Connell (5) and forward Maxime Raynaud (42) and other players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford played spoiler by upsetting Arizona a few weeks ago. The Cardinal have just 12 wins, but they could be a tough team to face in Las Vegas.

11

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (4-14)

Feb 4, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) gets a rebound against Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (34) and guard Christian Wright (1) in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State won 10 games all season long and finishes with Stanford and Cal, so the Beavers should win at least one of those games.

12

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2-16)

Dec 31, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Lars Thiemann (21) and Colorado Buffaloes center Lawson Lovering (34) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Cal has three wins all year long and they came against UT Arlington, Colorado, and Stanford. That’s it.