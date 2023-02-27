Mymanu Titan earbuds come with eSIM support to replace your phone

Mymanu Titan wireless earbuds can be seen in the image above. They are the world’s first voice-controlled, eSIM-enabled earbuds with live voice translation built-in. That might be a lot to take in. But the point is that the Titan can replace your phone in specific instances where you wouldn’t want to bother to carry it with you.

The eSIM functionality allows the Titan to connect to 4G networks, which is all you need to do to perform a few basic tasks that would otherwise require a smartphone. That includes music playback as well as both calling and texting.

At $400, the Titan isn’t cheap, and it’s certainly not for everyone. Mymanu announced the earphones at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. You can already score a 57% discount if you join the waitlist , bringing the price down to under $200.

The Titan will hit stores at some point this spring, with Mymanu targeting the US and European markets first.

Mymanu Titan on display at Showstoppers in Barcelona, Spain. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The Titan’s design isn’t that exciting, especially compared to all the true wireless earbuds out there. A wire connects the earbuds to the main neckband which houses all the smart components. They’re obviously needed to enable 4G eSIM connectivity, music playback, and live translation.

You’ll have to interact with the Titan via voice since they obviously don’t have a screen. Also of note, I’ve been told that all voice commands are processed on the device, meaning the company will not download your voice data to its own servers.

A person wearing the Mymanu Titan wireless earbuds during a workout session. Image source: Mymanu

Who are the Titan earbuds for? That’s a good question in a day and age when nobody leaves their home without a smartphone anymore. But the Titan could be a welcome addition to your collection of gadgets if you do a lot of running or cycling. Or any other sport where you wouldn’t want to have your phone with you, but you still want to be reachable.

It’s not just music playback that the Titan can deliver. It will let you place calls and send texts, as your contacts can be synced via your cellular service provider. Another useful feature is the company’s live voice translation support, which supports 37 languages. Mymanu already sells the Clik S true wireless earbuds that support live translation.

If you travel frequently, the Titan might be for you. The gadget can support several eSIMs. You can easily switch to the appropriate one when visiting a different country or region.

One thing you’re not getting from this pricy computer on your neck is noise cancelling support. That’s a feature some buyers might want from their earphones, whether or not they can replace a smartphone.

Mymanu Titan wireless earbuds. Image source: Mymanu

Speaking of smartphones, you will need to use one to set up your Titan. After all, you’ll need to set up your Spotify and other music services to work on the wearable device once you leave your smartphone behind. The same goes for setting up eSIMs.

Without a visual interface to navigate apps and settings, the Titan will not be a complete solution for replacing the smartphone. But it could still offer a glimpse at the future of computing where you won’t need to use a smartphone as much. Instead, wearable always-on smart devices could replace your phone in most instances.

That said, for about the same $400, you could get a smartwatch with eSIM support and wireless earbuds . Together, these gadgets will let you play music over 4G, make calls, and send texts without a smartphone. Plus, you’ll have a device with a screen, which obviously opens the door to much more functionality.

