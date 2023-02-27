Jelly Roll Feels He’s Finally Received Acceptance From Peers

Jelly Roll called into the studio today (Feb. 27) to talk about his new tour, getting the key to the city of Nashville, the artist he was nervous to ask to join him on tour and if he has a new album coming out soon.

Jelly Roll recently celebrated his first country number one with “ Son Of A Sinner ,” and the success of that song has opened a whole new audience of fans to him. Since making it mainstream, he feels like he’s reached a whole never level to where he was only three years ago. He recalled how recently when he was visiting the prison he was once in, the Nashville Police Sheriff, Daron Hall, gave him a key to the city. He said, twenty years ago if he had been given that he would’ve taken it and become El Chapo. Today, he has it hung up on a wall in his house as a reminder of how far he’s come, and that people can change. With his newfound success, he feels a different acceptance around his peers now. He’s proven that he’s not just a flash in the pan and people have realized he’s serious about making music.

Speaking of how far he’s come, he still can’t believe that he’s a regular on The Bobby Bones Show and can call in and talk whenever he wants. His mom has always been a big fan of the show and listens daily and gets so excited when she hears him.

His new single, “ NEED A FAVOR ,” has a backroad baptism feel to it he said. When he was writing it, he wanted the lyrics to be authentic and for it to feel like you were talking to God at a church on some country backroad with a lot of singing and praising going on. That’s where he got the idea for the name of his forthcoming, The Backroad Baptism Tour. He has a rotating list of tour openers joining him including Ashley McBryde , Chase Rice , Elle King and others. While writing with McBryde, he said she was extremely cool and easy to talk to, but he was so nervous to ask if she wanted to do some shows together. When he finally asked her, she said absolutely! He’s extremely grateful to have so many fellow artists support him on this tour.

There have been rumors of Jelly Roll possibly doing a reality show soon. And a video of Lunchbox interviewing him recently went viral on TikTok , and since his whole camera crew was filming them too, Lunchbox wanted to know if he’ll be in the reality show. Jelly Roll couldn’t confirm but said there’s a strong possibility. Before leaving the call, Jelly Roll announced he has a new country album coming out this June!

Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism Tour starts July 28th. He will also be open on several dates as direct support for Eric Church . Tickets on sale at Jellyroll615.com .