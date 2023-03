Lunchbox is offering the chance for someone to own a great piece of memorabilia from Michelle Branch when she was a guest on the show last week.

He listed one piece of her hair he found on the chair she was sitting in on eBay. He even scooped it up into a cup and put a plastic lid over it, so it doesn't get damaged. Bobby Bones said he can’t actually sell a piece of her hair because he doesn’t want other artists who come in to think if they accidentally leave a piece of their hair behind, they’ll take it and sell it. He doesn't want the show to be associated with that listing and asked him to take it down.