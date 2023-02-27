The Easiest Way To Lose Weight Is Consistent Exercise And Meal Planning, According To A Celebrity Trainer

Shutterstock

When you’re first starting out, losing weight can seem like an overwhelming task. It may feel like there are an insurmountable number of changes that need to be made to your lifestyle to work towards a healthier you, and while this is true to some extent, losing weight doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul of your life. Boiled down to a few key factors, losing weight easily requires an adjustment to your physical output, dietary adjustments and meal planning , and an awareness of what is going into your body. According to celebrity trainer and CEO of Your House Fitness , Sergio Pedemonte, workouts like planks and walking, staying hydrated, and meal planning are the best changes you can make in your life to lose weight easily and see the results in no time.

Planks

Integrating some form of exercise, like planks , into your daily routine is vital in order to maintain a reasonable calorie deficit for weight loss. Pedemonte explains, "The plank, if utilized correctly, is a full-body exercise. Its primary muscle is the core (glutes, hips, lower back, and abdominals). The secondary muscles are the quadriceps, arms, shoulders, [and] upper back muscles such as lats, rhomboids, etc. Beginners should start planking at least three sets, 10-45 seconds hold and rest the same amount of time they lasted on their plank. Not only will you get the body stronger and avoid injuries while doing a plank. But you'll burn plenty of calories while you're at it."

Walking

Walking is an easy exercise to start with if you're a beginner , and Pedemonte notes that it's often overlooked. He explains that walking is a steady-state workout that helps fat cells create energy for your body to consume, which will help with weight loss. And, walking is a great, simple way to lower your blood sugar after a meal . Steady-state begins at around 40 minutes of activity, so if you're looking for an exercise that will burn more calories in a shorter period of time, Pedemonte recommends boxing, as it combines high-intensity training with resistance.

Stay hydrated

As for your diet, Pedemonte explains that the easiest way to spark successful weight loss is by prioritizing water consumption over every other beverage . Not only will you be hydrated, but you'll save on empty calories and added sugar, so you can consume most of your energy from food instead. If you feel prepared to do so, Pedemonte also recommends beginning to track your meals in order to create an awareness of your daily intake, and set macronutrient goals to fuel your body, rather than deprive it.

Healthy weight loss doesn't have to be an overwhelming process full of exercises you hate and the elimination of your favorite foods. The easiest way to lose weight is to prioritize valuable habits such as drinking water and eating everything in moderation to fit within a reasonable calorie deficit. With the introduction of exercises that you find stimulating such as planks, walking, or even boxing, you can achieve the results you want without all the guesswork or trial and error.